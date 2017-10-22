Letter: Brokeback on the prairie

Back in '83, I was going through the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Rochester. A mutual friend introduced me to Annie and she offered to write a story about anything that I might like to leave behind for family and friends. That short story was eventually published, now 20 years ago, in The New Yorker Magazine under the title of "Brokeback Mountain" and then as a movie in '05 ... and now you know the rest of the story. Oh, I'm a two-time cancer survivor now, too.

I wish I knew how to quit you.—Brad Trom, Blooming Prairie, Minn.