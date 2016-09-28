Jacob can now rest, parents should not

On Saturday three of my children and I road tripped from Detroit Lakes to Fergus Falls to watch my oldest daughter in a swim meet. If you haven't been to the Fergus Falls High School, it's great, complete with a large, beautiful park across the street.

Now, it just so happened that we had adopted a puppy that morning, so when looking back and forth between the steamy, hot pool room full of sweaty, screaming parents and competitors and the calm, breezy, wide-open park where a new puppy could be played with and walked, I decided to let my three children (ages 7, 10 and 11) hang out at the park while I popped in and out of the swim meet. I told them three times to stay together and not to wander anywhere.

"It's Fergus Falls, for crying out loud. It's daytime. They're not babies," I told myself. I had no idea why I felt nervous about putting my kids in a pretty safe situation - a situation that me and my brothers and every friend I knew growing up - would be in on a very regular basis without anybody feeling like a psychotic worrywart. But last weekend also happened to be the Jacob Wetterling funeral. His story had shaken me, and it probably made me irrational, I thought, also reminding myself that it can be easy for people in the news business to get a little paranoid when continually working with so much bad news every day.

So I went about my business, popping in and out to check on them, and every time during those two and a half hours, they were fine. See? I'm just a nervous Nelly. Did I really need to check on them that many times?

The next morning, only one hour before Jacob Wetterling's funeral was set to be streamed live to different media outlets, I see on Facebook a post from my cousin in Pelican Rapids (which, as you probably know, is about halfway in between Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls) telling parents to be extra careful when letting their children out to play or for walks. Her kids are around the same age as mine. Here is part of her post:

"This morning around 7:45, Ariana and Emma took my sister's dog for a short walk. They were literally just around the corner when a man in a white car pulled off of main street and quickly put his car in park right next to them near the Tesoro parking lot, right by the stop sign. He got out and asked them what their dog's name was. Ariana told him, but was very creeped out,having noticed some cardboard in his rear view window that made it hard to see into the car. She kept walking with her little sister and the dog. The man then asked her if she wanted a treat for the dog. In a firm voice, she answered, "No!", and kept on walking. He took a few steps away from the car, and Ariana was able to see a messy interior of the car with two buckets full of candy (apparently the treats he was offering for the dog). As they walked away, the man replied, "I just wanted to give your dog a treat!", and then he got into his car and drove back onto main street, heading south. He did not go into Tesoro or get gas. The only reason he came there was to talk to the girls and their dog."

Just when I was starting to find a little comfort in the idea that my anxiety was all me and I actually didn't need to worry as much about the world and my children, something like that pops up and I'm a little more basket-casey again.

It made me think about Jacob and his funeral that was set to begin. I was 14 and growing up in Minnesota the day Jacob was kidnapped. It rocked everybody's world, and like so many Minnesotans, his story has never been too far away from my mind. Things changed after he went missing - not necessarily the world and the amount of evil, but people's awareness of it. He's one of the reasons people started keeping their kids a little closer. The Wetterling family let his funeral be live-streamed Sunday because they obviously knew that in a way, he was all our ours to mourn. The Wetterlings want him in our heads; we need him in our heads.

I don't know if the man in my cousin's post truly had bad intentions (police are currently attempting to investigate that), but the scenario sure did serve as a reminder that we don't have to feel bad about feeling nervous. We're not crazy. And while fear cannot rule our lives, it can, as it is sitting there in the very backs of our minds, remind us that perhaps that feeling in the pits of our stomachs is not something to be ignored, but something that should keep us vigilant ... keep us watching. Jacob's story didn't do this to us, it did this for us, and for that we should be forever grateful.—Paula Quam, Tribune editor