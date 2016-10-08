Multiple surveys across the nation in recent years indicate that citizen support for totally unrestricted access to unlimited abortion rights is very limited and far from being a noteworthy percentage of survey respondents.

Yet, the Democratic Party presidential candidate continues to adamantly demand that abortion rights be totally unrestricted. This woman was recently quoted as saying that "the unborn person has no constitutional rights."

The seeming logic of such thinking must be that it is entirely acceptable to take unborn human persons by the literal millions and just put them to death. Apparently, it is a story of "case closed" in this woman's mind.

Is this scenario really any different than the ambitions of Hitler's Third Reich to go ahead and put to death millions of human persons in the concentration camps of World War II? The Nuremburg War Trials after that war declared that all this intentional death was not morally acceptable.

We are now some 40 years plus after Roe v. Wade. The early language of the abortion rights agenda spoke of "the products of conception" as being "only a blob of tissue." This expedient claim has been thoroughly debunked by solid scientific and medical research.

We need to speak the truth: "The products of conception" are a human person with its total complement of DNA already in place. An abortion procedure is the evil act of taking this entirely innocent and defenseless human person and summarily putting it to death.

It may be true that in some technical sense, "the unborn human person has no constitutional rights." But far beyond the narrow and seemingly blindfolded thinking of abortion rights extremism is the sober truth that, indeed, this unborn human person does have moral right to life.

The often-strident denial by the abortion rights agenda of both the humanity of the unborn child and this human child's morally-inalienable right to live—this lethal scenario of denial—will eventually result in a defeat of the supposed claim of a legal and constitutional right to abortion on demand. We must believe that truth will prevail.

One cultural commentator has stated that "abortion rights is on life-support" in our land. Perhaps in a logical sense, the abortion rights agenda's next strategy for survival could be to openly acknowledge the humanity of the unborn child, but then make the expedient claim that the intentional death of this unborn child should be regarded as "collateral damage" in the challenge of protecting and preserving the power and the ego image of the abortion rights agenda.

How is it that we have allowed an extremist political agenda to become this absolutely sacrosanct in our land? Are we thinking this through?—Donald Tobkin, Detroit Lakes