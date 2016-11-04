He then goes on to state, rather pompously, that "This is a fact not opinion and there is no one (from the Joint Chief of Staff on down) that would refute this assertion." Really? No one?

Let us leave aside for the moment the question of how the seemingly omnipotent Commander Blasczyk knows what is in the minds of the Joint Chiefs and every other member of the military on down. For the record, Hillary Clinton has never been in the military and has never been subject to military law. But does anyone, especially you,Commander B, remember the name General David Petraeus?

That would be four-star General David Petraeus. (For the uninitiated, military officer rank runs from O-1 to O-10. A four-star general is at the top O-10 whereas a naval commander is in the middle of the pack at O-5) Petraeus retired from the US Army and went on to become the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

He then resigned from the CIA in shame when it came out that he had given classified information to a woman (not his wife) that he was sleeping with. Is David Petraeus in jail? He is not.Think about that, a sitting CIA director gets caught intentionally divulging classified info and lying about it. His punishment? He got a plea deal and was given two years of probation along with a $100,000 fine.

In contrast, Hillary Rodham Clinton has never been indicted, let alone convicted, of any crime. This bears repeating. Hillary Clinton has NEVER been indicted of ANY criminal activity. Even after the Republican Congress has spent years and millions of our tax dollars "investigating" her, they have never been able find anything remotely deserving of indictment.

Yet the Blasczyks of the world run around screaming she should be in jail. This is how fascists deal with political opponents - if they can't defeat them at the ballot box, they look for a pretext to imprison them.

The commander then goes on, in true Republican Hate Hillary form, to Benghazi.

You know, there was a time when attacks on this nation and the people who serve it, were met with bipartisan resolve and determination. Did Democrats go after President Reagan when 241 Marines died in the Beirut bombing as a result of the administration's decision to take an active role supporting the Lebanese Army in that country's civil war? Did Democrats try to take down President Bush because 9/11 happened and 3,000 Americans died on his watch? No, on both counts.

Please contrast that with how the Republican Congress and the far right has dealt with the Benghazi tragedy. It's pretty ugly. Again, exhaustive investigations with no finding of wrongdoing by Secretary Clinton except by the Monday morning quarterbacks of the Hate Hillary League.

Finally, Commander Blasczyk puffs up his resume for us in the hope, I guess, of impressing people who never served. Squadron Security Manager sounds pretty cool until you find out that it's the kind of additional duty that nobody wants and lowest chump in the chain of command gets stuck with. That he was "responsible for the security of classified material and training of squadron personnel, etc." only means that some poor enlisted grunt like myself did the leg work, held the training classes, inspected the holdings, and wrote up the reports to be signed by - you guessed it - the Squadron Security Manager.

So Commander Blasczyk, I just want to say, "thank you" for your service to our country. It is very unfortunate that you have chosen to serve democracy so poorly in your retirement. As for me, I currently hold the highest rank possible in our society, U.S. Citizen.—Timothy P. Kessler, SMSgt, USAF, (Ret.), Detroit Lakes