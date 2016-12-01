Editorial: Minnesota is second-most charitable state

Utah was No. 1.

Arizona came in last.

Minnesota ranked third in charitable giving and fifth in volunteer and service work.

America in general does better than most nations.

The latest World Giving Index shows that Americans are some of the most generous people in the world, ranking second out of 140 countries last year.

U.S. donors gave more than $373 billion to charity last year, and 71 percent of that came directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust

But Americans don't just reach in their pockets to help the needy. They also contribute their time — and plenty of it. Between 2014 and 2015, nearly 63 million people volunteered with an organization at least once, serving a median of 52 hours per year.

However, not all the states are equally selfless. So in the spirit of inspiring altruism, WalletHub identified the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 13 key metrics.

Its data set ranges from "volunteer rate" to "percentage of income donated" to "percentage of sheltered homeless."

Want to give back instead of receive this holiday season? Use WalletHub's Charity Calculator to help you determine how best to pitch in, depending on your resources and availability.

Elizabeth Boris, a fellow at the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute, has this advice:

Choose charities that pursue a mission you feel is important.

Check out the charities on their websites, and look at reports available on the GuideStar, Charity Navigator, and Global Giving websites.

That way, you can see what information the charities provide about who they serve, their finances, and their achievements.

You can also look at the Forms 990 that charities annually provide to the IRS, available through the IRS, GuideStar and other sites.

Be good to organizations that provide information allowing you to make an informed choice.

And keep up the good work, Minnesota.