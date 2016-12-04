Editorial: Becker County scams - why can't we stop them?

Every time we turn around there is a new scam out there designed to bilk hard-earned money from the very people who took care of us growing up, and yet we can't seem to figure out a way to protect them from the scummiest of humanity. Perhaps this is an area that seems monetarily unappealing to tech-heads who most certainly have their pick of more lucrative markets to delve into, but there has got to be opportunity here, too.

If new software is being developed to help crooks scam people over the phone and via email and social media, should there not also be an explosion of software being developed to help combat that?

Insead, all these unsuspecting victims can do is call their local police department, which is not designed to handle cases like this anyway. Local officers are then prompted to turn those cases into the Secret Service, where it most likely gets tossed into a big slush pile of other cases that will never even be looked into, much less solved.

A Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force has been developed to protect people against scammers, but clearly it can't keep up. Whatever it is they are lacking to get ahead of the game, more should be done to help them. Global networks within these task forces need to be strong so that nabbing these losers across the world isn't impossible.

Scams have been around for a very long time, but they appear to be getting more sophisticated as time goes on, so at what point do we say, "So, uh, hey ... think we should maybe really do something about this?"

Not everybody who gets scammed are idiots who deserve to have their money taken from them just for being stupid—these are our own neighbors and grandparents and parents who simply have good hearts and still believe the world is as honest and caring as it was back when. They don't deserve to learn that lesson the hard way; something should be done to prove that what they believe in isn't all gone.