Guest editorial: Don't ditch local businesses this Christmas

Here are five good reasons why:

1. Locally spent dollars stay local. Economic studies have shown that for every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. If you spend that same $100 at a national chain, only $43 stays in the community. Those dollars support local jobs, help the local economy, nurture businesses that are just starting out, help local transportation needs through a half-cent local sales tax and more.

2. Local businesses deserve it. Think about the local businesses that, year after year, donate dollars and energy into programs and causes that benefit the local community, from Relay for Life to sponsoring athletic teams and nonprofit fundraisers.

Studies have shown that local businesses donate to community causes at more than twice the rate of chains.

3. Going online or traveling away to shop doesn't always yield bargains. That online deal you spotted may not be that great when you add in shipping and handling. You'll also have to wait for the item to arrive (cross your fingers) and it may not turn out to be what you thought. If you drive out of town, remember to factor in gas mileage, vehicle expense, extra time and all those other expenses — meals, snacks, beverages, etc.

4. Tap into local businesses' expertise and loyalty. Locally owned businesses have a vested interest in all their customers. They stand by their products.They're passionate about what they do. They'll answer your questions before, during and after the purchase and will work with you if a problem develops. They are happy only when you are happy. The same can't be said for online companies operating out of who-knows-where, or some big city stores whose only concern is making a buck.

5. You can help our communities stay unique. All of the downtown areas are special, each with their own look, feel and history. By keeping your dollars local, you can add to that uniqueness instead of pulling dollars away from them. Do we really want a country filled with the same kind of giant shopping meccas and bland, impersonal big box stores that view shoppers only as dollar signs?

Local businesses are right here, day after day, holiday after holiday, providing trusted service and products. They make our community brighter and better. Keep that in mind before planning your next shopping trip.—Alexandria Echo Press