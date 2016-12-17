What is the deal with volunteer firefighters?

This newspaper just published a story on Wednesday regarding a Frazee firefighter who suffered horribly from PTSD to the point where he tried to take his life, and it isn't a far stretch to assume other volunteers in our area will go through this as well, at least on some level. Their volunteer gig is like having a time-consuming, stress-inducing second job that they don't even get paid for. So that begs the question, why aren't they?

These are people who miss out on family time, parts of holidays and adequate sleep. We literally ask them to risk their lives for ours when we dial 9-1-1, and they always respond. This is a job that will likely take a hard toll on their bodies and their minds for the rest of their lives, so again we ask, why don't they at least get paid?

Nearly every other job on the planet that requires this much personal sacrifice pays, so what's the deal with volunteer firefighters? Are they not seen as valuable enough to our communities for local (or even state and/or federal) governments to fairly compensate them? It seems they are taken advantage of simply because they're not demanding it.

They're people who are in it to simply help others - it's who they are, so they don't ask for it. It is for that reason that others outside the field - people who benefit from their service - should ask on their behalf. Perhaps there are government leaders who also double as volunteer firefighters, but we're going to go out on a limb and say it's probably not many.

How, then, can those community leaders (and their constituents who are happy to not have to chip in more for taxes) in good conscience stand there and publicly applaud these volunteers instead of raising those empty, clapping hands to do the same work for so little? Why is it okay for members of school boards, county boards, city councils and nearly every other kind of public servant to get some sort of compensation (and in some cases, fairly nice salaries), and yet the men and women who risk life and limb to do jobs far more demanding get little more than pocket change for gas money? They do get a nice chunk for retirement after 20 years - this is true - and they do get approximately $6 per call at the end of the year, so it isn't like they get nothing, but it certainly isn't as much as they deserve for what they provide.

Perhaps these volunteer firefighters don't want to get paid - it's possible that they prefer it this way to ensure they get people who are there for the right reasons, but we're willing to bet the majority wouldn't mind getting "financially recognized" - after all, they've got bills, too. In our opinion, compensation wouldn't cheapen what they do or why they do it, it would just be a way for local citizens to do right by the people who could practically wear out their knees with how often they stand up and say, "Yeah, I'll help you." Our local and/or state governments should find a way to better compensate volunteer firefighters. Period.