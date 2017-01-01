Editorial: A resolution not to make a stupid resolution

For 2017, how about we forego taking inventory of our shortcomings and instead vow to give credit to our awesome side and nurture that.

For once, let's think about all the aspects of ourselves that don't need a single solitary change and "resolve" to keep those going strong. Let's actually just start taking it easy on ourselves and enjoying life a little bit more.

Life is short; it is fragile; it is unpredictable. Not a one of us knows what 2017 will bring, so instead of focusing on the insignificant, meaningless noise that tends to consume us, let's put our proverbial headphones on and crank up some tunes and dance. (Not literally dance...unless you want to, then go ahead.)

Time goes so dang fast, and before we know it, we will be wishing for these "good old days" again. These are our future "good old days"—we're living them right now, so let's not waste them worrying about how we look in a pair of jeans or whether our wrinkles are getting worse.

Who really cares? Nobody that matters is out there judging us the way we're judging ourselves.

If there is still a need to make a New Year's resolution, how about we make it one to laugh more—the real laugh - the one that makes you lose your breath and silently shake and tear up. How about one to hug more, to be more kind ... let's see where that takes us.

How about one to treat the people in our lives—the ones we claim to love the most—better, instead of giving our best selves to mere acquaintances. Perhaps a good resolution would be to remember that jobs are rarely worth taking home with us at night and that recreation can be very invigorating and necessary.

And that thing we always say we would do more of if we had more time ... let's do that thing. Let's flick some things off our plates that stress us out, and let's do "that" thing.

And let's not hold ourselves to such high expectations this year. If we feel like crying, let's forget that whole "I need to buck up" thought process and just cry if we want to. That's why they made that song. Let's stop trying to be right all the time—that's too exhausting; instead, let's just be all right with ourselves and leave it at that.

Our lives are what we make them. There are things we can control and things we can't; it's important to know the difference and treat them accordingly. For the most part, we make our own beds, so this year let's remember to make them however dang well we please.

Let's make 2017 the year we say, "Ah, forget it, let's just go have some fun."