For those who have not seen the video of the Franken-DeVos exchange, we'd highly encourage you to Google that, as it is worth your few minutes of time to get a taste of what the both of them are made of.

It is no secret that Franken is a solid proponent of everything education, and this was evident during his line of questioning. It is clear he has done the footwork visiting schools (like he did a couple of years ago at White Earth and in 2013 at M State-Detroit Lakes), he talks to real people on the ground, and has done his own homework on issues surrounding education.

If he doesn't truly care, then he is one award-worthy actor because when he talks education, he shines. In fact, it was almost sad how his passion and depth of knowledge for educational issues seemed to far outweigh that of the very woman who is seeking to essentially run the entire American educational system.

Franken gave Minnesotans every reason to be proud when he held DeVos' feet to the fire every time she gave him a politically-correct non-answer, which she did for all of the legislators questioning her. It appeared that he cares deeply about the long-standing debate in education of proficiency versus growth, and when it was evident DeVos did not even understand what he was talking about, he again called her out for it.

Franken wanted more time and opportunity to ask additional questions of her — to see what is inside the brain and the heart of the person who may very well have the power to affect our children's future; unfortunately, those senators are only given a certain amount of questions and follow ups they can ask, and you can bet he questioned that rule as well.

"I think we're selling our kids short by not being able to ask followup questions," Franken said, clearly irritated at the red tape.

Nobody quite knew how a celebrity comedian would perform as a serious legislator for our state when he first took office, but Franken keeps showing up for the fight armed with research and understanding. This is one senator that deserves every minute he gets sitting in our seat.