Tribune editorial: We never want to hide the news

There are other times when we do release information that may not make everybody happy, but is done for what we believe to be the right reason.

Recently we received a letter condemning this newspaper for releasing the name of the group home where two rapes allegedly happened at the hands of group home employees. The concern was that by releasing the name of the group homes, that we re-victimized the victims. So that there is understanding of what our general policies are in these situations - because they come up often enough and they are usually delicate - let us lay out a few of them.

We don't release the names of criminal sexual abuse victims, unless that person is asking us to or is the speaker at a public event for sex abuse awareness topics. We did not release the names of the group home victims or give any real identifying information about them - period. We will always protect the identities of child and sexual abuse victims.

However, we could not find a reason for us to withhold the identity of the company which runs the group homes, particularly when the state issued a negative finding in one of the cases. It was our belief that the information should be public so that community members who may have loved ones in need of this type of care aren't left in the dark.

It very well could be that once people had a full understanding of the details of the alleged sexual assaults, that they may still be very comfortable with the care and operations there. After all, it is a sad reality that a hundred admirable actions can be overshadowed by one negative one.

However, our job is not to protect businesses or government leaders or any organization - it is to be watchdogs for those who are not always privy to the information that we obtain.

With our platform comes great responsibility, and we do not take that lightly, because we understand the damage it has the potential to do. But sometimes worse damage is done when things are swept under the rug and tongues are held.

And while we are on the subject of information release, when we do court stories that name individuals charged with felony crimes, we also include their addresses - not because we want to incite neighborhood gossip, but because when it comes to felonies, people have a right to know if somebody living around them or their children is in the court system for drunk driving, drugs, assault, fraud...whatever. This is what we do - we inform. We report.

We will not always be without errors or mistakes because we, too, are human, but we will never stop pursuing the truth for our readers. We are an open book about what we do and will always try to help keep other books around Becker County open, too.