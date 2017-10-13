But what is the deal with vocal fry, and why in the world is it becoming more and more normal among young people?

This is something I thought would disappear a couple of years ago because I was sure people would realize how ridiculous it sounds, but clearly I was wrong.

For those who don't know what this is, vocal fry is that nails-on-the-chalkboard croaking sound that has somehow made its way into the speech patterns of some young Americans, mostly girls and young women.

If a reference is needed, it's basically the way Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears speak—where their sentences all end with that croaky, raspy, drawn out sound. It's the equivalent of "valley girl speak" back in the day, except the high pitch, squeaky sing- songy nature of the valley girl speak has now been replaced with the sound of a low-pitched squeaky door being slowly opened.

I used to only hear that particular sound from my children when I first woke them up—a singular, creaky moan that indicates the person doesn't want to get up. Now however, I hear it at the end of sentences from people who don't realize how the intellect of their words gets lost as listeners fight the urge to rip their own ears off.

Dramatics aside, I put forward this plea: Parents, in your efforts to keep your kids away from drugs and alcohol and great big circle earrings that forever put holes in the ears, please also do what you can to stop the vocal fry.

Studies have shown that this particular speech habit does, indeed, prevent young people (mostly young women) from getting certain jobs because in the interview, nobody can take them seriously. Certainly you wouldn't want that for your daughters.

Case in point: I knew a newspaper intern once a few years ago who suffered from a serious case of the vocal fry. I loved her. She was smart, she was funny, and I believe she had what it took to be a great writer. The problem was, she was not treated well by people in the community who she interviewed for stories, and it's because she sounded like a ditzy, young girl—somebody they assumed would have little comprehension, even though she did.

More than once, she cried at how she was treated, but she never understood why. Then, I told her. That was awkward, but she deserved to know. At first, she wondered why she'd have to change "who she was" just to earn people's respect, but what I explained to her was that she wasn't changing who she was —she was just changing a simple speech habit. Who a person is comes from within—their thoughts, emotions, principles—it's not a speech pattern.

So please, parents, if you are willing to nag your child about one more thing, know that this is worth the nag. Vocal fry is even more annoying than the overuse of hashtags. #StopTheFry#ItHurtsEars#JustDon'tDoIt#Ever