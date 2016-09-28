We are deeply troubled to announce that Monday night, prior to the presidential debate, a Gustavus College Republican was assaulted while walking on campus due to the Trump apparel she was wearing.

College campuses are meant to be places of freedom of speech and diverse opinions without fearing for one's physical safety. In the case we saw Monday night on Gustavus Adolphus College's campus, this did not seem to be the case.

This is unacceptable.

We expect that Gustavus Adolphus College will come to a resolution on this issue to combat violence on campus towards students with differing opinions. Nobody, regardless of race, gender or political party, should feel unsafe because of the way they look or what they wear when they walk on campus.