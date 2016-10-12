Kyle Braaten will do a great job on DL City Council

If you are standing in the voting booth on Nov. 8 and flipping a coin on your city council representative, please consider voting for Kyle Braaten.

I hardly ever get into politics as a general rule. But, Kyle is just so made for this position that I felt I had to get the word out to those who are wondering who to vote for. I don't know the other person running for the position. But, it would be tough for any candidate to match Kyle Braaten.

I have witnessed Kyle, just as a concerned citizen, be an involved participant in council meetings.Not for his own sake, but for the good of the city.

He takes in all of the information presented — then he goes above and beyond in his research that pertains to a matter at hand. Armed with as much knowledge as is available, he then uses a level head to advocate for what is best for the City of Detroit Lakes.

Kyle is a guy that will take the time to listen to those he is representing and then advocate for their opinion on the city council. I really can't express enough how uniquely qualified Kyle is to help bring about an even better Detroit Lakes.

So to put it simply, if you want a representative that is born for this position, fill that circle in next to Kyle Braaten for City Council, District 2.—Nick Biermeier