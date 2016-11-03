'Trump effect' amps up bullying in schools

This campaign has impacted educators in a far greater capacity than most Americans and directly altered their teaching landscape. Educators are dealing with the "Trump Effect," seeing firsthand the rise in bullying and fear in their classrooms. They are forced to confront topics in their classrooms they never contemplated discussing in the context of our next President. And educators are still trying to teach students about our democracy while walking the fine line of objectivity. Many have also dealt with the election twofold, as teachers and as women who have been horrified by Trump's lack of respect for women.

