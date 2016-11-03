The DFL is Desperate
This will be my final opinion piece of the election cycle. I am writing this to highlight the desperation of the MN DFL. In addition to the $400K they have spent against me in negative attacks, they have resorted to a tactic called "push polling". In essence, someone calls you, asks who you are voting for and then says things like "would you vote for James Leiman if you knew he wanted to turn your health choices to bureaucrats in Washington, DC?". In fact, it is so bad that they have resorted to calling septuagenarians to market their falsehoods.
Look, the DFL and my opponent can't hide the fact they failed to pass a bonding bill, failed on diversion, failed on tax breaks and failed on healthcare for Western Minnesotans. It is time to stop the support of special interests and put career politics behind us. Let's fix healthcare, let's institute term limits (I will lead by example), invest in infrastructure and educate our children. We will a bright 21st century in front of us, let's elect leaders who put the people and their pocketbooks before party and self!
James Leiman
SD 4 Republican Candidate
Ada, MN