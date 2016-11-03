The DFL is Desperate

This will be my final opinion piece of the election cycle. I am writing this to highlight the desperation of the MN DFL. In addition to the $400K they have spent against me in negative attacks, they have resorted to a tactic called "push polling". In essence, someone calls you, asks who you are voting for and then says things like "would you vote for James Leiman if you knew he wanted to turn your health choices to bureaucrats in Washington, DC?". In fact, it is so bad that they have resorted to calling septuagenarians to market their falsehoods.