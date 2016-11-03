Crisis of trust

Hillary's National Security problems have not gone away. Her lies and obstruction about her E-mails live on and are only getting worse. As a Naval Officer with a Top Secret clearance and Classification authority I will state that had she been in the Service of our Country in the military and passed secrets around and covered it up she would be in jail. This is fact not opinion and there is no one (from the Joint Chief of staff on down) that would refute this assertion. Hillary's actions to cover up the Benghazi Consulate attack on 11 Sept. 2012 combined with her failure to provide Security upgrades that were requested reveal a person that should never be responsible for the brave men and women in our military. Her desire to protect whoever told both the military and CIA forces capable of rescuing the personnel that were brutally killed reveals a callus regard for those put on the front lines. We may not know the extent of the damage she has inflicted but we know that she has obstructed Justice to hide her and others involvement. A quick review of the scandals she has been party to reveals a flawed character which should have disqualified her from public office let alone allowed her to run for president.