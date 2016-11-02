For the protesters and the pipeline, a way forward

The bare bones of an agreement would be these:

1. This pipeline gets built.

2. Federal, state and tribal governments change the process for approving the next pipeline (or bridge, highway or other infrastructure project) to make sure tribes don't feel the need to protest in this way again.

Let's take these one at a time.

First, this pipeline gets built. What makes this project different than the many others over the past 50 years that have been stopped because of environmental concerns?

The biggest thing that makes it different is that it's almost complete. As important, the reason why it's almost complete is that the project passed through a two-year-long environmental review, and had won full approval by four states—and the federal government.

The Army Corps granted final permission for the pipeline in July. In September, the Corps saw its extensive approval process upheld in federal court.

As a result, almost all of the pipeline already is in the ground. The route has been "cleared, graded, trenched, piped, backfilled and reclaimed," as one observer describes.

That represents a literal sunk cost by investors of more than $3.5 billion.

For the U.S. government to stop the oil from flowing now, by taking back its approval of the final 1,000 feet of the 1,100-mile pipeline, would be to throw sand in the gears of every American infrastructure project for the next 20 years.

Why would anyone risk money on projects that could be blocked even after having been fully permitted, successful in court, and built?

Second, we're not persuaded by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's objections to the pipeline. Neither was a federal judge, who ruled 100 percent in favor of construction and saw his ruling upheld by an appeals court.

But like every honest observer, we're enormously impressed by the size of the protest—the sheer number of people who are camped out near the pipeline's route.

Is that enough to stop the pipeline? No. There are some thousands of protesters at the site. There are 319 million people in America, and the process that's used to best serve all of them is the one that unfolded over the past two years. The pipeline was planned, debated, amended, approved and constructed, all in public and all according to law.

In the United States, that's how things are done. And it's a process that must continue, if we are to keep on getting things done.

But is there room for improvement—say, for requiring (rather than just recommending) consultation with affected tribes?

You bet. And such changes could improve relations with the tribes for not just the next decade, but the next 100 years. That would be a dramatic and lasting achievement—enough, we can hope, for all sides to agree that the protest has sparked real gain.