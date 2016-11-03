An Argument for Third Party Candidates

Since the current Republican and Democratic nominees for president secured their respective party's nomination, many people have reluctantly shifted their support to the Republican or Democratic nominee out of fear of the other. "I'm voting for the lesser of two evils," many people believe. This idea means that a vote for one candidate, though unfavorable, is a better option than the other. This belief is a political fallacy and makes no logical sense. The lesser of two evils, by definition, is still evil. Voters should vote their conscience rather than casting their vote using the "lesser of two evils" mentality. Many voters are not voting for a candidate, but rather against the other. Voters are always told to vote their conscience, and given that many cannot vote Republican or Democrat in good faith, a third party candidate may be the best option. These candidates have unfortunately been treated unfairly in the presidential election process.

It is interesting to note that the Commission of Presidential Debates, which was established under the sponsorship of the Republican and Democratic parties, did not allow any third party candidates to participate in the debates this election year. The reason for this, the Commission cited, was because no third party candidate received at least 15 percent support in voter polls before a certain deadline. Interesting how a commission established by the Republican and Democratic parties would not allow any third party candidate to debate. Perhaps setting up additional microphones and podia would have required too much manpower or too many resources. How harmful would it be to allow alternative viewpoints in addition to Democratic and Republican ideas? Had third party candidates been allowed on the stage, the nation would be exposed to alternative viewpoints. In a nation that flaunts its "strong democracy," shouldn't all candidates have a voice in the debates if they are on the ballot in the majority of states? It is also interesting to note that the Commission of Presidential Debates is sponsored by private contributions from large corporations. These corporations may or may not support a specific Democrat or Republican for the White House. This only enhances the point that the two party system is not helping, but hindering the democratic process, and the presidential election is "rigged" in favor of the two party system long before election day.

No matter who wins the presidency whether it be Democrat or Republican, nothing is really going to change in the long run. The two party system has become so polarized that it is obvious very little is being accomplished in Washington. Republican and Democratic politicians are more concerned with blocking the other party than moving the nation forward. Some will praise the current presidency by touting how much better our nation has gotten over the past eight years. This is all relative. The US has been involved in military conflict for decades, which is a huge money-maker for a few corporations, and in return they their support behind politicians. As long as our nation continues to elect two party candidates, wars will continue, the wealthy will continue to get wealthier, and the two party candidates will continue to be bought and sold by power-hungry corporations. Nothing will change in the long run.

Voters should consider voting for third party candidates if not to stop the two party machine, to vote their conscience. If a candidate is on the ballot, and not given a chance to debate, we cannot say we live in a representative democracy. There is a stigma regarding third party candidates in the United States. Many believe that voting third party is a wasted vote, or will assist another candidate in winning. Though a third party candidate has never won the presidency in modern history, times are changing. Many Americans have switched support to third party candidates this election year, and more people are realizing that the two-party system is hurting rather than helping the nation.

Mark Champa, Detroit Lakes