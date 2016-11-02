More false attacks; Marquart has always supported farmers

Let me set the record straight. I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota Farmers Union because of my strong record of support for our area farmers.

Early in the 2015 session I introduced a bill that would have cut 100 percent of farm property taxes on school building bonds, well before any tax bill was passed. This was a top priority for me last session because area farmers are being hit with rising property taxes and low commodity prices and facing an unfair situation on school building bond referendums.

There were two tax bills voted on by the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2015. The tax bill I voted for (HF848 DE1 Amendment — April 29, 2015) provided a 50 percent "Ag to School Tax Credit" for farmers. This tax bill also increased Local Government Aid (LGA), phased-out taxes on Social Security and reduced statewide business property taxes.

What Rep. Drazkowski did not tell you is that the tax bill he wanted me to support provided $1.3 billion of property tax relief to wealthy owners of skyscrapers and malls in the metro area, while not providing a single dime of property tax relief to the homeowners in Detroit Lakes or Becker County.

That's right — no property tax relief for our senior citizens - but huge tax cuts for the Canadian owners of the Mall of America in Bloomington. That tax bill also cut LGA by $84 million and had $26 of tax relief for skyscraper owners in the metro area for every $1 of tax relief for farmers. That's not fair to our farmers. I stood up for rural Minnesota values in voting against that bill.

During the 2016 session, I introduced another bill to provide a 50 percent reduction for farmers on school building bonds that area farmers supported and testified on in St. Paul before the House property tax committee. I supported a 40 percent reduction in the final tax bill, which was passed on a strong bipartisan vote by both houses, but later vetoed by Gov. Dayton.

If I have the honor to serve the residents of District 4B in the next session, a top priority again will be passing property tax relief for our farmers. I will continue to speak out and fight for rural Minnesota in the face of wealthy metro interests.—Rep. Paul Marquart, (District 4B- Dilworth)