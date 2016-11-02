When I was growing up I had a brother named Kyle who was intellectually disabled. He was two years older than me and bigger than me, but intellectually he was like my little brother; he was my big-little brother. We were very close.

My parents had been told that Kyle would have to be institutionalized in a facility over 100 miles away from home if they wanted him to receive an education because there was no special education program in our area of the state.

My parents felt this was wrong. We are not second class citizens in Western Minnesota. We are one state and every child deserves the opportunity to develop to their fullest potential, regardless of where they live, whether in Greater Minnesota or the Twin Cities.

For this reason my parents helped start a special education program for children with mental disabilities in our area. This is when I realized how important public service and politics is to the quality of life for people here in Western Minnesota.

My brother tragically passed away in a drowning accident on our farm when he was only 12 years old. My father has also since passed away after struggling with Alzheimer's in a local nursing home for six years. But the special education program that my brother inspired and my dad helped to start is still here.

This is why I went into public service. I want to be a part of this legacy of improving the quality of life for people in Western Minnesota for generations to come. I want to leave a positive impact on the lives of people in this region that will be felt long after I am gone. I want to ensure that we here in Western Minnesota have great educational opportunity for our children, excellent long-term care for our seniors and those with disabilities, affordable and accessible health care for our citizens, good roads and bridges and flood protection for our communities, and lower property tax and regulatory burdens for our business owners and farmers.

When I look at bills I don't just see numbers and dollar figures. I see the faces of family, friends, and neighbors I have known my whole life. When I look at legislation for education, I see the faces of my children, of teachers I had, and students I have taught. When I look at legislation for long-term care, I see the faces of my father and those wonderful care providers who took care of him. When I look at services and care for those with disabilities, I see the faces of my big-little brother and the compassionate people working in our group homes.

I feel deeply about our quality of life here in Western Minnesota because this is where I was born, raised, and educated. This is my home. It has always been my home, and it will always be my home.—District 4 Sen. Kent Eken, Twin Valley