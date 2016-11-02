Don't let influx of outside money influence your vote

Although Paul Marquart is popular with members in both parties, he has always refused to make "deals" with wealthy power brokers for campaign money, simply because it is not best for the people of rural Minnesota.

Today, Paul Marquart is running against someone who is backed by some pretty big money, according to an article in the Tribune on Oct. 31, much of this money is coming from Twin Cities-based political action committees.

These city folks are pouring this cash behind Paul's opponent to buy TV attack ads, radio attack ads, banners and signs that are less than diplomatic and certainly not "Minnesota Nice." Don't let these nasty super PACs influence your vote with the measly tactic of money; your vote cannot and should not be bought.

Paul Marquart will never wrangle funds to get your vote. He keeps the best interests of his constituents in mind without using money to dazzle and persuade you, and that is why I will conscientiously and confidently vote for Paul Marquart.—Cole Hegg, Detroit Lakes