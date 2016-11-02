Bad bills were thwarted in last legislative session

Bad legislation has been curtailed. For example: The largest gas tax increase in Minnesota history has been stopped for the second year in a row, several impositions on gun control laws, universal mandatory Pre-K on our local school districts, the 50-foot buffer strip along PRIVATE ditches, and several attempts to grant driver's licenses to people here illegally.

Some may be unaware that many bills which passed in the House were either rejected or vetoed by the Senate and governor, including a bill to eliminate tax on Social Security benefits, a bill to scale back on state property tax on Main Street businesses, two bills which would have funded additional transportation, a bill to provide tax credits for Minnesotans with college debt as well as significant tax relief for veterans living on pensions. All rejected or vetoed.

Fortunately, some significant legislation was passed and signed: Income tax on veteran's benefits eliminated, tax credits to encourage small business growth, extension of family tax credits, sales tax on modular homes eliminated.

When there seems to be no one-sided action in a session, it only means that the system of checks and balances is working the way it is meant to.

I urge voters to be discerning. Do your research, homework and due diligence. Check out your legislators' voting records. Be skeptical, analytical and do not overreact emotionally. Then you will be an informed and educated voter.—LaVonne Nordgulen. Detroit Lakes