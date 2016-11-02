That is why I am writing from Africa.

The lesson we can learn from Africa is that our society follows the people we choose to lead us. Here in Tanzania, it is just accepted that politicians are corrupt and self-serving. They live by a different set of rules and avoid accountability. And this corruption starts at the top and trickles down to every facet of society (teachers, doctors, judges, police, etc.). These leaders perpetuate the problems they promise to solve, because they embody them.

Corruption, impulsiveness, and divisive rhetoric characterize politics in Africa, but we expect better in America! Yet, both major party candidates personify these characteristics completely. The Left and Right have developed an "at-all-costs" pragmatism, which has led to choosing these two awful candidates, and both, I believe, are equally devastating choices.

But these are not the only two choices. A third party candidate has entered the scene: Evan McMullin. He is not a lesser of evils, but rather a patriot in an era of corrupt leadership. He is unifying, intelligent, rational, self-sacrificing, and honest. He is committed to the basic principles on which our country was founded: equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. He grew up in a lower middle income household, has experience in business, counter-terrorism, and was most recently chief policy director for the House of Representatives. He uniquely understands the threat of Islamic terrorism, yet he is an advocate for refugees. He presents solutions and avoids fear-mongering.

His strategy is to keep both major party candidates from getting 270 electoral votes, which would then take the decision to the House of Representatives. He is already quite possibly on his way to doing that by taking the state of Utah.

I am inviting you to be a part of this movement and to do all that you can to inform everybody that you know in the weeks ahead. If we do not use our votes to choose honest and wise leaders, we will never get them. So much of what I love about America is what I grew up with in Minnesota with all of you. I am hoping that my children and their children will be able to have what I did. I imagine you want that, too.

Please watch his interviews and speeches. You can find them listed at mcmullinnews.com. Also see www.evanmcmullin.com—Jana Eads, Tanzania

(Minnesota native Jana Eads is a Baptist missionary working in Mwanza, Tanzania with her husband Dan and four children)