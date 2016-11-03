I am supporting Sen. Kent Eken's bid for reelection in District 4 because I believe he is cut out of the same mold as our fathers. While I do not agree with Kent on every issue, I trust him, I value his experience, and I believe he is the most effective and knowledgeable person to represent our interests at the state capitol.

Sen. Eken knows our way of life. He is always available to hear our concerns and he is respected in the community where he has lived his whole life. This respect carries over to both sides of the political aisle in St. Paul. Although my father was a lifelong Republican, it is my firm belief if he were alive today he would join me in voting for Sen. Kent Eken in the upcoming election. Let's return mutual respect, honor, and decorum to the political process. Vote Kent Eken for State Senate.—Rev. Matt Valan, rural Moorhead