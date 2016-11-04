Letter: Only in Detroit Lakes

Tim arranged for Emmanuel Nursing Home to come down and take Jan up the sidewalk and admit her into the home all the time staying with her until she was safe.

Meanwhile I was medevaced by ambulance to Grand Forks and had no idea how Jan was getting along.

Thanks to our police chief and officers they went above and beyond to assure my wife was in safe hands.

I write this letter to thank our law enforcement and our first responders as this small community really steps up when called upon and goes above and beyond to see all is safe.

Only in Detroit Lakes, our community cares.

-George and Jan Peters