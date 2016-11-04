Letter: Only in Detroit Lakes
On the 12th of October at 5 a.m. I had to call 911 for an ambulance as I was extremely ill and with a high fever. When the ambulance arrived our police chief, Tim Eggebraaten and I believe one other officer was with him. As they came in the house and proceeded to place me in the ambulance I tried to explain to Chief Tim that my wife Jan was in bed and very severely disabled and unable to get out of bed or do anything to help herself. At this stage of all the trauma, I really was out of it. However I remember Tim saying I will stay with Jan until she is safe and taken care of.
Tim arranged for Emmanuel Nursing Home to come down and take Jan up the sidewalk and admit her into the home all the time staying with her until she was safe.
Meanwhile I was medevaced by ambulance to Grand Forks and had no idea how Jan was getting along.
Thanks to our police chief and officers they went above and beyond to assure my wife was in safe hands.
I write this letter to thank our law enforcement and our first responders as this small community really steps up when called upon and goes above and beyond to see all is safe.
Only in Detroit Lakes, our community cares.
-George and Jan Peters