As the guardian of three animals in their golden years, I appreciate how my companions have mellowed over time. Now, I can actually keep up with my dog on walks and my cats prefer cuddling over clawing the couch.

When you adopt mature animals, what you see is what you get: There are no mysteries about what their adult size, personality, energy level, or grooming needs will be. Many adult animals in shelters are already house-trained, well past the destructive chewing phase, and have mastered skills such as walking on a leash and using a scratching post.

Unlike boisterous puppies and kittens, mature animals often have an easier time fitting into a family that includes other adult animals because they learn and respect boundaries more quickly.

Like all of us, dogs and cats form relationships throughout their lives. Adopted senior animals are usually eager to bond with their new families, and they give them ageless love. To learn more about adopting, visit www.PETA.org.—Lindsay Pollard-Post, the PETA Foundation, Norfolk, VA