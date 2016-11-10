Male singers wanted for area Christmas concerts

If you sing in the shower, sing in your car or sing anywhere else come and try it out. We sing traditional religious and secular Christmas songs, and the rehearsals are delightful. Brent Gerber, our new director, pours his energy into every rehearsal and makes it an entertainment event. He uses zingers to teach us to be singers. He has a style that cultivates laughter and standards that make all of us better than we thought we were. Every rehearsal is fulfilling — so much so that Scandinavians have actually been known to skip the coffee break to stay on task. UNHEARD OF!

We rehearse four times this year. We practice every Monday night from Nov. 14 through Dec. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids — the clock tower church across from the high school. All rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours, including the coffee break.You will be warmly welcomed and have a great time, I promise! Try to be at all four rehearsals if you can, but there is no other obligation.

All this practice will prepare us for benefit concerts at Perham and Pelican Rapids. We are singing at the Perham Center for the Arts on Dec. 4 and at the new Fine Arts Auditorium at the High School in Pelican Rapids on Dec. 11. Both concerts start at 4 p.m. Everyone, of course, is invited to the concerts.

Join us this year and together we will bring in the Christmas spirit!—Dan Vigesaa, Fergus Falls

(Vigesaa is vice president of marketing and public relations for the Heart O' Lakes Harmony Men's a Capella Chorus)