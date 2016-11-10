Usama Dakdok, a scholar who translated the Qur'an from Arabic to English and knows the 1400 years of Islamic history, stated facts.

Unlike the Bible, violent Qur'anic passages are still being practiced. Usama doesn't hate, he was just quoting the Qur'an. Neither speaker is a true Muslim, as they do not know, nor follow the violent Medina Qur'anic verses.

To a fundamental Muslim, they are hypocrites and also Infidels.Usama had the audience he

wanted. After patiently waited for Q&A and the microphone, Usama desperately tried to warn everybody in that room. Usama Dakdok sacrificed the most to be there and his expertise should have been welcomed.

The speakers and reverend treated Usama Dakdok, who is also a pastor, as the enemy who did not deserve Christian love. What an example to "love your enemy" when you could not show love to the pastor standing in front of you. The gracious thing to do would be to invite him back, at all costs, and hear what he has to say.

Just know in advance, the Muslim Brotherhood is an unindicted co-conspirator of

the famous 2001 Holy Land Foundation Trial and a subversive terrorist organization. They invented the word "Islamophobia" because it worked so well providing sympathy for gays. Hamas is their military branch and CAIR is a front group.—Judy Willem, Moorhead