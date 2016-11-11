Letter: Holmes show on U.S. presidents was a hit with kids

It was fitting that this show was here the day after the election. No matter how you believe, it's been a difficult run, with many uncouth comments on both sides. The show was not only an entertaining walk through history sharing the legacies of the presidents, but it was truly therapeutic.

Included was a song about how Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were so cruel and mean to each other, but in the end they moved our country forward and worked together. The lyric was "they found a way to get along, so why can't we?" Also, "they both wanted what was best for the nation, but who knows what's best?"

At the end of the show, the actors asked questions of the audience, including "What do you think makes a great leader?" The kids replied with: "Be kind ... help others ... be respectful."

The actors also reminded the kids that anyone can be president and even if you're not president to think about what your legacy will be. This is what I love—when the magic of theatre heals and reminds us all of the bigger picture.

Good lessons on all levels to remember — from local school board to U.S. president—as we move forward together as one community and one country. Amy Stearns, Detroit Lakes

(Stearns is executive director of the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center)