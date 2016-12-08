For six days we toured attack sites and listened to veterans of the battle, both American and Japanese, tell their stories. Also included were groups of nurses, doctors, and island natives who were witness to the attack and detailed their experiences of caring for the mass casualties.

The first day of the conference I happened to sit next to a pleasant gentleman who introduced himself as Ed Sowman. The six days of oral histories were amazing. However, evening dinners, with Ed, and a tour of Punch Bowl Military Cemetery of the Pacific, with Ed pointing out the graves of many friends he lost, along with first person accounts of the major battles he was part of, gave me a much more personal view.

Ed joined the Navy in the thirties and was a member of the crew on the heavy cruiser New Orleans moored in Pearl Harbor across from "Battleship Row." Ed had a bird's eye view from the bridge of the largest loss of naval ships at one time in American history, which forced our country into World War Two.

With the Japanese expanding their presence in the Pacific, Ed sailed with the New Orleans to join the carrier Yorktown. Along with a joint force they prevailed at the Battle of the Coral Sea, driving back a southward thrust of the Japanese, which threatened Australia and New Zealand, and their seaborne life lines.

This mighty duel of carrier aircraft, the first naval battle ever fought exclusively without the opposing ships in sight of each other, was not without a price, the aircraft carrier Lexington was mortally wounded and New Orleans stood by, her men diving overboard to rescue survivors and her boat crews closing on the burning carrier, oblivious to the dangers of flying debris and exploding ordnance, as they saved 580 of Lexington crew.

New Orleans next sailed with the carrier Enterprise, to surprise the Japanese in the Battle of Midway. The group met up with the carrier Yorktown group, and two days later joined the battle. Three of the four Japanese carriers were sunk by hits scored in the dive bomber attacks, the fourth went down later, but not before her dive bombers had damaged Yorktown so badly she had to be abandoned. New Orleans, veteran of the battle that halted Japanese expansion southward, had now played a significant role in the great victory that turned back Japan's eastward movement and heavily crippled her naval air arm in a decisive battle.

New Orleans replenished at Pearl Harbor, sailing to rendezvous off Fiji for the invasion of the Solomons, during which she screened the carrier Saratoga. Fighting off vicious enemy air attacks, New Orleans aided the Marines holding the precious toehold on Guadalcanal, as a Japanese landing expedition was turned back in the Battle of the Eastern Solomons. When the carrier Saratoga was torpedoed, New Orleans guarded her passage to Pearl Harbor.

With the repaired carrier, New Orleans returned to action in the Solomons fighting in the Battle of Tassafaronga. When the flagship Minneapolis was struck by two torpedoes, New Orleans, next astern, was forced to sheer away to avoid collision, and ran into the track of a torpedo which ripped off her bow. Bumping down the ship's port side, the severed bow punched several holes in New Orleans hull. A fifth of her length gone, slowed to 2 knots, and blazing forward, the ship fought for survival.

Over 150 members of the crew were killed. Ed, and many of the crew, had the heartbreaking duty of digging out their friends bodies. Many people have been able to forgive the enemy; Ed was never was able to do that.

Ed and his ship were in 17 of the 33 major battle actions in the Pacific during World War 2, many not detailed in this writing. There was an emotional toll you could see in Ed, but he did not let it consume his life.

We kept up our friendship over the next 14 years with a few visits to his home in Arizona and a trip by Ed to visit our family here in Detroit Lakes. We drove together to Bemidji to visit a former shipmate where the stories they passed back and forth reminded me how lucky we were to have men like this willing to risk their lives for our future. In addition, I was invited to a reunion of the New Orleans crew in Tyler, Texas. This group could not have been more welcoming, a group of people in the twilight of their lives, who really made a difference.

The last time I saw Ed, my wife and I visited him in a nursing facility in Arizona. He was the same guy I had met in the lobby of the hotel in Honolulu in 2001, gracious, humble and missing his wife, who passed before we met.

Ed Sowman died in March of 2015, another member of the greatest generation, gone but not forgotten.—Mark Hagen, Detroit Lakes