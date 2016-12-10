And why does Donald Trump spend so much time demonizing the working press? A strong working press is indispensable to a democracy. It informs the public. It questions power.

Thomas Jefferson said "our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press, nor that (press) be limited without danger of losing it (liberty)."

A hallmark of dictatorships is the destruction and delegitimization of the working press. Only propaganda and praise of the supreme leader is allowed.

Why does Donald Trump spend so much time demonizing the working press?

-- Robert Peterson, Henning