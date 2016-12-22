Letter: 'Thank you' for editorial on volunteer firefighters

In addition to mental health issues our firefighters are suffering at alarming rates from the ravages of cancer specific to the fire service as well as high rates of cardiac issues. The last three firefighters to die in the line of duty in Minnesota all suffered cardiac arrest.

There is another revealing study done by the Humphrey Institute entitled "Empty Boots, Quiet Sirens." This study examines the challenges facing recruitment and retention of non-career firefighters. Throw in the issues surrounding the trifecta of cancer, mental health and cardiac issues and this is a crisis which is about to explode.

Thanks again for your coverage of our local heroes.—George Esbensen, Eden Prairie

(Esbensen is Eden Prairie fire chief and president of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association)