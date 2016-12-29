our nation.

In ceremonies at Veterans Park and the Grand Army of the Republic, as well as

a wreath placement at the Grand Army of the Republic monument at Oak Grove

Cemetery, Detroit Lakes joined 20 other communities in Minnesota in the annual

Wreaths Across America project.

This marks the second year that Detroit Lakes participated in the honoring

our veterans, joining the national effort where thousands of volunteers and

corporate sponsors place over 900,000 donated wreaths at nearly 1,100

participating locations.

It could only be possible in Detroit Lakes with the support of our Parks and Recreation Department (especially, Tom, Sandy, and Brad) and groups like the Ogema VFW Women's Auxiliary and GAR Women's

Relief Corps.

Like the song in the movie FROZEN, "the cold never bother me anyway,"

Detroit Lakes witnessed a hardy group of volunteers participate to remember

the lives of those that serve our Nation regardless of the inclement weather.

I salute them and those who serve our great nation.

Each day of the year is an opportunity to show our respect and honor those

who serve and sacrifice. It is my hope that every wreath placed becomes a

catalyst for bringing together different generations of Americans in one

mission of remembrance and appreciation.

So when you drive by Veterans Park and see the wreaths on the flagpoles, or

those at the Grand Army of the Republic Park and the entrance to Oak Grove

Cemetery remember it signifies that our community cares.

Thank you to all those that helped and attended.—Pam Mortenson, Detroit Lakes