With exception of the secretary of defense, every cabinet post has been proposed to be filled with "in your face" cronies intent on slashing social and economic programs middle and lower income people are relying on, the same people who overlooked lies and empty promises that propelled Trump to the presidency.

We have an attorney general, a professed racist and advocate of harsher sentencing, private prisons, and massive deportation, a secretary of education who advocates for private and charter schools at the expense of public education, a secretary of energy who vowed to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency when running for president, a secretary of state who is a friend of Russia and a master of big oil deals around the world, and close advisors who view the KKK and Vladimir Putin's Russia favorably ... and the list goes on.

But we Democrats have ourselves to blame. The words Farmer and Labor vanished from the Democratic Farmer Labor Party in favor of targeting minority groups crowded in urban areas on the East and West coasts and depending on big-pocket donors on Wall Street for financial support.

Sadly, a map of the United States painted red and blue shows the entire Midwest darkly red, despite the reality of history showing little, if any, Republican policies helping that block of states.

This election disaster is a giant wake-up call, and may be what is needed to put progressive minds at work addressing the needs of all the people coast to coast. Bernie Sanders provided a good start to build on since his approaches became a major part of the Democrat platform.

Use it, build on it, discuss it, understand it, and spread the common message. Move the Democratic National Committee to Denver or Kansas City or Des Moines and have offices in every congressional district in the country. Energize.

Hillary ran a conventional race and prepared herself to be an exceptional president, which she could have been, if congress had also followed her. But if the congressional leadership remained Republican in the Senate and House, the same gridlock Obama experienced would have prevented her advancing a progressive agenda.

The Clintons share blame in appearing to move away from the working class toward the elitist class in New York and Washington. Working class people were turned off by $250,000 speeches to Wall Street and the emphasis on college education as the way forward, over military careers, labor union apprentice/journeyman/master programs and vocational training embedded in middle and high school curriculums that can lead to successful blue collar professions.

Democrats have a great opportunity to recapture their dominant political role by spreading their message of historical achievements, providing a practical, pragmatic vision of the future based on the foundation secured by the Obama administration and taking advantage of the incredible advances modern technology provides.

Trump and the Republicans will fail. Repeal and cutting and building walls provides nothing substantive to "trickle down." Can't, never has, never will.—Lee Purrier, Park Rapids