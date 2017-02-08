Letter: Victimized Once Again

These days, employees are hard to find, but good employees are extremely hard to find. Within the social service profession, employees are coming and going all the time. They do the required training by state regulations and work a shift or two and don't come back, realizing that this job is "just not for me." Lakes Homes does provide two sessions a month and ongoing "in-service training" throughout the year. They are also involved in "The College of Direct Support," in which employees can earn college credits for the completion of these classes at the expense of Lakes Homes. The employees get the best possible training that is available from the most qualified individuals within this field.

While this training is being provided, the first thing, required by law, is the background check. Upon employment, no one knows the makeup of that individual. What are their morals and what are their beliefs? What is their potential and, most of all, what are their faults? Yes, sometimes these things get recognized and it is TOO LATE, as in this case. Like it or not, there are pedophiles in our world and, even worse, in our community.

Now, just a few questions:

1. Who would do this? The real life monsters in our world, in our little town!

2. How could this have happened? No one has this answer. We can't even comprehend that this has happened, let alone try to make some sense and understanding from these vicious acts.

3. How could this have been prevented? If we can't understand nor comprehend this disgusting, violent behavior, is it really preventable?

4. Last of all, WHO is to BLAME? The answer is simple, the MONSTERS themselves, not LAKES HOMES.

Lakes Homes have been providing services within our community for over 30 years. They have worked with our community to overcome the stereotypical beliefs and obstacles that have come with people with disabilities as long as we can remember. Reiffenbergers have dedicated their lives to this program. Starting by fostering individuals within their home back in the 1970s and have grown into providing supported homes and jobs for individuals within our community. Reiffenbergers recognize the exceptional job our community has done in supporting this program. It would NOT have been possible and can't be recognized enough. These are the HOPES and DREAMS of Lakes Homes.

Your story said that Lakes Homes had a marked history. Only within the past two years have they had some issues. This is far from HISTORY. These include having serious criminal charges against two past employees and a mention of staff not following the protocol in which they are trained. I do have one more concern, where was your compassion and empathy for these victims when you chose to share the explicit and gory details of the trauma that has been inflicted upon them? Was it necessary to exploit these victims once again by acknowledging, in detail, the "First and Third degree criminal sexual contact" in which they have endured? Within the sensitive nature of this crime, what made you think that our community needed to know in detail of these despicable acts, then, on top of that, disclosing the group home where they live? By the way, THESE VICTIMS CAN READ! Once more question, would you want all of this PRIVATE information concerning your loved ones written in bold letters on the FRONT PAGE of the local newspaper?

This could be considered Front Page News in a small town like this, you did say it right, they are VICTIMS and now they have been victimized once again by their own local newspaper. Was it really anyone's business to know these tragic, explicit details?

Where is the empathy and compassion for your fellow man or is this news?