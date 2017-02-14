Letter: Is the president ignorant or deliberately dishonest?

In 1996, it was 7.4.

In 2006, it was 6.1.

In 2013, it was 4.6.

In 2014, it was 4.4.

In 2015, it was 4.9.

Note, the overall trend in the data is down. The murder rate is generally decreasing.

Note, the murder rate in 2015 is less than half the murder rate in 1980.

Considering the above data, why did President Trump make the following statements to the National Sheriffs Association:

First quote: "the murder rate is the highest it's been in 47 years."

Second quote: "But the murder rate is the highest it's been in, I guess 45 to 47 years."

Is the president ignorant of the data provided by the FBI?

What's going on?—Robert Peterson, Henning