Letter: Trump is my president

I know now that Zombies are real and here to stay. They talk about the Truth, have you forgotten about the last eight years? So maybe the next time you're protesting and spreading fear, how about getting a job and trying to fix your problems.

I voted for a business man that will work to create jobs, secure the borders and work on paying down the national debt. So far that is what I am seeing.

Over the years people have asked me who I voted for and my response was always the same, the best liar, and in no time they proved that they were. My President has been in office for three weeks and I have not needed a dog to pet, squeezed Play-Do or seen a Therapist, but if you need that help I know I will pay for it!

I think the whiners should shut up and give the man a chance. How could it possibly be worse than the last eight years. At least when he's playing golf we won't have to pick up his green fees.

Mike Wasche, Perham