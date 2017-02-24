Instead, the Becker County Board should make sure that the jail is built on time and on budget by skilled, local craftspeople by entering into a project labor agreement (PLA). A PLA could ensure quality, avoid delays and potentially save the County money. Hiring local workers also means that the money they earn will stay in our community, create good jobs and stimulate the local economy.

A PLA would make sure that highly trained, skilled, area workers are hired to complete the project. It would guarantee that the jail would be built without worker shortages, any stoppages or the costs associated with repairs for work done by less skilled workers. It would ensure that the folks building our jail have safe working conditions and are paid a decent wage with real benefits, such as retirement and health insurance. Furthermore, a PLA would help coordinate the work of the many crafts necessary to build the jail and would establish a process to resolve disputes, should any arise. This would mean that the jail would be built on time and without costly delays.

A PLA is a wonderful tool that Becker County can use to make sure that the new jail is built right, on time and under budget. I hope you agree that Becker County officials should think about our taxpayers and building a Becker County middle class, rather than simply rewarding any out-of-state contractor who is willing to pay its workers the least.

Darrell Lende

President, Northwest Minnesota Building & Construction Trades Council in Bejou, Minn.