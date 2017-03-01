Letter: Are we on path to burning books, breaking glass?

The 'Night of Broken Glass' occurred in 1938. Both of these acts of domestic terrorism were carried out by nationalistic thugs called Brown Shirts; a militia group that had the blessings and encouragement of the political leadership and was condoned by a good number of the citizenry.

Many of the citizens were radicalized, militarized and/or intimidated into silence. Free speech and assembly was gone and eventually a wall was built.

Oh, and by the way, this all happened in a very Christian nation. Nationalism found a home and was nurtured by ignorance, intimidation and loud voices.

Desecration of mosques, synagogues and black churches, vandalism of cemeteries and businesses are hallmarks, as are persecution and mocking of gays, the mentally ill and physically handicapped. A litmus test of bloodlines and loyalty oaths to a certain political and social order was required and still is.

The "Burning of the Books" was an effort to curb intellectual curiosity and stifle knowledge. De-funding public education, denouncing public school teachers, free speech, and journalists are not false equivalents.

The line between conservatism, the alt-right and fascism no longer exists and Steve Bannon and Donald Trump say so.

I want to see your taxes, Trump! Is it your portfolio or patriotism? Trump's demeanor toward and with Putin is highly suspicious; extreme vetting is needed, is it not? We have to get the criminals out, don't we?

Recently Pope Francis commented that atheists are very good people. He also commented in the same breath that he prefers atheists to Christian hypocrites!

So who am I suggesting this narrative is about? Mussolini, Putin, Stalin, Steve Bannon, Trump, Jim DeMint — all of them enjoy or enjoyed a Messiah complex or felt chosen to be emissaries of God and to make their nations "great again."

As Stephen Miller said, the POTUS authority "will not be questioned!" At the CPAC convention Steve Bannon recently said, without reservation, that nationalism was his goal.

Nationalism is the core element of fascism. The Jim DeMints of this country are the big time enemies of democracy; big, tall, tough and loud, they have now set their narrow minds and long noses on transgender children! Hey, it's hard work being a leader of the Heritage Foundation these days. And no, not all Christians or others fall into this category, but too many, far too many stand on the sidelines watching the burning of the books and hearing the breaking glass.

-- Leland Jenson, Detroit Lakes