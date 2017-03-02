Letter: Trump is going way off track

This speech was about slavery but these words have meaning to us today. I am referring to President Trump's words and actions.

We are not going to live in a democracy anymore if President Trump is able to call all news "Fake News" except what he wants us to hear. This US government is not his own business enterprise. This is not a private business to run as only he sees fit. He is a dreamer when he states he is running "a fine tuned machine." If this is true, then why does it appear to be in chaos?

"Sad" (President Trump's word) is used a lot to describe many happenings in this country. He is going after illegal immigrants of Hispanic descent with such fanfare and fury.

It is a reminder of Germany (WWII,1940s) when a select group of people were singled out. Why doesn't he tackle gangs in our inner cities? What about all the illegal drug dealers and the people who feel a need for these drugs? Maybe if he confiscated all the money from these drug dealers, he could pay for the wall he promised to build.

President Trump made promises he wanted people to hear. We do want jobs, national security, etc. We do want this to come to fruition, but not in the manner he is going about it. There is one more thing I would like to tell the president. He does not represent a put-together image; instead he looks like he is messy and coming apart. Most men have their suit coats buttoned at the waist and their ties do not hang below their waistline.

If he wants to appear presidential, he should dress the part.—Carol Strache, Frazee