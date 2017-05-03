Letter: Memories of the Ironman still make me smile

I note that the Ironman Golf Course, a fixture and an icon on the Detroit Lakes scene, will be closing and converted to residential properties shortly, after continuous operation as a golf course since 1960

I first met The Little Monster in 1961 when I was a teenager. My grandfather, who helped me take up the game of golf, shared with me the news that there was a new golf course in DL and that I was really going to like it. He was spot on.

From 1961 on, during summers at the lake, I would play the Ironman—billed as the longest par 3 course in the US. It was fun, accessible, affordable and welcoming of young people, beginning golfers, women and families.

In the 1960s, the Ironman was a busy place. Many people, myself included, would purchase seasonal memberships and play from sun up to sundown. Then there were the special events like men's or ladies' nights and the tournaments. I was fortunate to win the men's club championship once and to finish second once. And, everybody who played Ironman could play in the tournament as the Flights were expansive.

The Ironman was part of a cultural picture that included the lakes, burgers at the A&W, peering at the big fish in the window of Walther's Sport Shop and hanging out at the beach in DL. So many pieces of the mosaic have been lost to time and now, unfortunately, the Ironman will be laid to rest too.

It was more than a golf course or entertainment. It was a place to see friends and familiar faces, including the folks who worked there. The course had plenty of challenge, including many out of bounds, a few blind shots and some tricky putts on fast greens. And, if the wind blew hard, the Little Monster could be particularly contentious.

I think that many of us knew that the Ironman would face challenges going forward, given the emergence of new courses and the continuing rise in the price of land for development. When the back nine was sold off for residential development, the long term writing was on the wall. It was only a matter of time until the place of so many memories would drift off into a distant past.

Golf courses, particularly private ones, close every year around the country, generally victims of the increasing value of property for commercial or residential development. I expect that few shed

tears for this, as communities assess the offsetting values of new businesses and an enhanced property tax base.

It is likely that the only thing that could have extended the life of the Ironman would have been some sort of approach that could have made it a municipal property, possibly linked to a decent little restaurant with beverage service. But, that was not to be.

Farewell Little Monster—you really were a little angel to so many and helped families have those special experiences that cannot come through video games or fancy vacations in exotic places. I have the memories that make me smile and a No. 2 wood that I bought from the pro shop decades ago that still works pretty well.—Stephen Corbin, Rockville, Md