Letter: Don't support the cruel pet trade

Chewy.com was recently purchased by PetSmart, and OnlyNaturalPet.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com, and Doctors Foster and Smith are also owned by companies that profit by peddling live animals.

Every one of PETA's investigations into the warehouses that supply animals to pet store chains have revealed rampant abuse, including animals deprived of water for weeks, being gassed en masse in filthy coolers, being stuffed into plastic zipper bags and slowly frozen to death, drowning when their cages flooded, caught on makeshift glue traps and carelessly yanked off or left to suffer and die, among other horrors. Some operators of these mills have been convicted of cruelty and federal animal trafficking violations following PETA's investigations.

Please, shop only at retailers that aren't affiliated with the cruel live-animal trade, such as 1800PETSUPPLIES, PetFlow, Inc., Target, or local pet-supply stores that never sell animals.

Visit www.PETA.org to learn more.—Daphna Nachminovitch, Norfolk, VA

(Nachminovitch is senior vice president, Cruelty Investigations Department, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)