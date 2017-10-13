Letter: Fox is guarding henhouse at EPA

Federal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been at war with the concept of the regulation of industry. As attorney general of Oklahoma, he filed numerous actions against the Environmental Protection Agency, and then was appointed by President Trump to be the czar of that same organization.

As an attorney general, Pruitt sued the agency 13 times. Since becoming the head of EPA, Pruitt has worked to systematically gut it. His appointment is catastrophic to the environment.

The agonizing truth is that Pruitt has tried from day one to dismantle all the advances made since the 1950s and 1960s, and particularly those of the Obama administration that might protect us from harm.

Decisions made by presidents as far back as Eisenhower have been rolled back on subjects including clean air, water, coal mining and power. There has been a general assault on climate change science.

Pruitt announced the prospective revision of an established mining prohibition, after a meeting with Tom Collier, the CEO of Pebble. The company wishes to mine gold in an area in Alaska which threatens the most pristine salmon fishery in the world. One half of the world's salmon come from these spawning grounds.

The proposed mine would be larger than the Island of Manhattan, deeper than the Grand Canyon and could cause irreversible damage to the fishery. This action would make vulnerable the 14,000 jobs of those who are dependent on this industry. And I thought jobs were the focus of this administration.

When it was pointed out that this was really bad optics and EPA scientists were not consulted, Collier said, "put your glasses back on" if you don't like the optics and that, "it was not a scientific decision, only a process decision." This is the arrogance that one would expect from someone who thinks that they are winning. Personally, I think it would be nice to see the public and the environment on the winning side, for once.—David Duvall, Detroit Lakes