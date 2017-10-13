DL School Board member apologizes to preschool teachers

Yes, our kindergarten readiness statistics were shocking, but our area preschools do amazing work. All that statistics can do is highlight a problem that we, as a community are going to have to work together to solve. My sincere apologies to our area preschool providers who may have felt that my comment was directed at them. I very much appreciate the work that you do and the challenges you face.

-- Amy Erickson, Detroit Lakes

(Erickson is a member of the Detroit Lakes School Board)