DL School Board member apologizes to preschool teachers
In your recent article entitled "Interventions about: DL school district has low kindergarten readiness percentage, works on interventions to improve" I am quoted as saying "How could they go to preschool and not know which way a book opens?" How to open a book is just one of the many "concepts of print" methods that educators use to determine kindergarten readiness, and my comment may have made it sound like the only one.
Yes, our kindergarten readiness statistics were shocking, but our area preschools do amazing work. All that statistics can do is highlight a problem that we, as a community are going to have to work together to solve. My sincere apologies to our area preschool providers who may have felt that my comment was directed at them. I very much appreciate the work that you do and the challenges you face.
-- Amy Erickson, Detroit Lakes
(Erickson is a member of the Detroit Lakes School Board)