Letter: Trump needs to 'shape up or ship out'
It shows what "a little man" President Donald Trump is when he calls Bob Corker this name ("Liddle Bob Corker"). He is acting like the bully he is. He won the election because of all the
media attention he got by putting down the other candidates with his disparaging remarks.
He continues acting like a bully. All his big talk reminds me of the white nationalist movement. He tries to control every situation.
President Trump acts like a dictator instead of the president of a democracy. He also criticizes the other person instead of the issue at hand. There must be more than two people in the
Republican Party that can see what is going on and will preserve our democracy rather than succumbing to party loyalty.
"Eternal Vigilance Is The Price Of Liberty"—Wendell Phillips.
P.S: We used to say "shape up or ship out."—Carol Strache, Frazee