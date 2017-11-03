Letter: Trump needs to 'shape up or ship out'

media attention he got by putting down the other candidates with his disparaging remarks.

He continues acting like a bully. All his big talk reminds me of the white nationalist movement. He tries to control every situation.

President Trump acts like a dictator instead of the president of a democracy. He also criticizes the other person instead of the issue at hand. There must be more than two people in the

Republican Party that can see what is going on and will preserve our democracy rather than succumbing to party loyalty.

"Eternal Vigilance Is The Price Of Liberty"—Wendell Phillips.

P.S: We used to say "shape up or ship out."—Carol Strache, Frazee