Letter: Work together to fix the Affordable Care Act

The ACA is wonderful legislation that was well thought out, subject to intense scrutiny by both the left and the right, and solved huge problems that existed with the American healthcare system. These included:

• It made it mandatory that sick people and people with pre-existing conditions could get health care. If we are forced to use private insurance companies to provide payment for health care, then every American should have the right to enter the system. People tend to forget that prior to 2002, hospitals turned down people who needed costly care unless they put down thousands of dollars up front to insure payment. People with pre-existing conditions and disabilities were often the poorest people in our country but were forced to buy insurance from special state pools that were prohibitively expensive.

• It provided subsidies for a huge number of working people who were not eligible for insurance at their jobs, so they could purchase insurance at a cost they could afford. Think about what this does. It increases the number of people in the insurance pool and brings down costs. When the government helps to pay the premium, that means the insurance company pays the medical costs, which are far greater than the premium costs.

• It made it mandatory that at least 80 percent of premiums paid had to go to individual medical costs. Insurance companies would no longer be able to pay huge salaries to executives at the taxpayers' expense.

• It made it difficult not to have health insurance by penalizing people who thought they could get by without insurance. People who get sick without insurance are the most likely people to go bankrupt and leave huge debts that need to be absorbed by the medical services and passed on to the rest of us. This is one of the main drivers of higher insurance costs. It is absolutely reckless and irresponsible to not have health insurance or to tell others that they shouldn't have to pay for it.

• It greatly reduced expensive emergency room visits by making preventative care a paid benefit of every policy. People go to their doctor and receive treatment for less expensive issues rather than waiting until they can't ignore pain any longer and then paying several times the preventative cost.

The ACA is supported by every reputable medical association. They recognize that having to insure everyone and providing paid benefits has increased the costs in the short term, but they were finally seeing the cost savings (larger pools, reduced emergency room, premium regulations) begin to stabilize premium prices. At this point, the main force that will raise insurance premiums is increases in the price of medical procedures and drug prices. These will continue no matter what type of health system you have.

The ACA is far superior to anything the conservative majority in Washington has proposed. After seven years of complaining about the ACA the only ideas they have come up with are:

• Allow insurance companies to sell policies across state lines. — What they haven't said is that health insurers already have the right to do this, the same as Auto, Home and Life insurance does. They simply choose not to because of the myriad of state regulations that make it impossible to sell the same policy in two different states.

• Allow insurance companies to unilaterally eliminate any policy holders that have a pre-existing condition or who they have spent too much money on. — This means as a nation we would greedily put the weakest and most vulnerable people in our society at great peril, so the rest of us could save dollars every month.

• Get rid of subsidies — The working poor are very dependent on these to cover their families. Many would no longer be able to afford any insurance. This is a benefit that decreases their monthly expenses every month and amounts to thousands of dollars more than a tax cut.

• Tell young people they don't need to have insurance by getting rid of penalties — This increases costs for older Americans and is a reckless thing to do.

• Interestingly, one thing they could do to cut costs, is to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, as was promised in the presidential campaigns. This was never brought up even though it had clear bipartisan support. Score one for the drug company lobbyists.

The ACA is great policy and has been a very effective way to deal with national health concerns. This is only true if you deal in facts rather than campaign rhetoric designed to get elected. I would appreciate if conservative politicians would stop playing politics with my health and get together with liberals and make the ACA better.—Donald Johnson, Detroit Lakes