Thanks to all veterans for serving America

The nation owes a great debt to its veterans, whose service to the nation spans every decade, every year, every day of our country's existence. Through untold courage and sacrifice, America's veterans have secured the liberty which the founding fathers sought to establish here in the new world.

Whenever and wherever the nation has called—in times of darkness and danger as well as in times of peace and prosperity—America's veterans have been there. Veterans have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see.

Through the centuries, America has been blessed to have men and women who willing serve the call to defend our liberty. At Memorial Day we honor those that gave their lives for our Nation, and at Veterans Day we honor all our veterans. All those that served deserve our thanks and respect.

Let us take this Veterans Day to remember our veterans and their families for they have sacrificed so much so that we can live free. It is both fitting and proper that each of us renew our national promise to fulfill our obligations to our veterans and their families.

Take time to thank them and remember them in your prayers, not only on Veterans Day but each day.—Pam Mortenson, Detroit Lakes