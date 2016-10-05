Some politicians really know how to stretch the chicken

Grandma was fixing a chicken dinner for four—herself, her daughter, son-in-law and one granddaughter. They were all in the kitchen together talking. Grandma has just finished cutting the chicken. The phone rang and grandma answered.

All that could be heard in the kitchen was grandma's voice: "Hello . . . oh hi . . . you can? good . . . about 6:30, see you then. Bye." Then grandma went back and started cutting the chicken pieces in half. "What are you doing?" asked her daughter. "I'm stretching the chicken. Four more are dropping in." Sometimes when you have children and grandchildren dropping in on short notice you have to stretch the chicken.

Just this noon, Eartha announced that we had enough chicken for two half sandwiches, one half for her and one for me. Fine. When she was done fixing, we had two full sandwiches. What she did was stretch the chicken. It was all in the spacing. Using the same amount of chicken, she spaced the pieces further apart and with bread slices in place, the gaps didn't show. It worked.

I didn't grow up in poverty, but when I was a kid, everybody stretched everything. If grandma had been making vegetable soup when a call came she'd have poured more water into the pot, thrown in a couple more potatoes and a few beans and whatever else from the garden or around the house to stretch the soup. People were patching shirts and pants and darning socks at that same time as well.

In contrast, it is now cool to wear jeans that are pre-worn with built-in store-bought holes. We hope to not return to those earlier days again, but the old stretching exercises should not be forgotten. I have read about an incident years ago where loaves and fishes were stretched big time, but I wasn't there. Another time wedding wine was stretched.

Some things can be stretched and some cannot. For example, there are tools for stretching barb wire fences. They are fairly simple tools that use a solid fence post for backing, then reach out, use leverage, hook the wire and pull it back for a tight tie off. I'm sure you have several on your ranch.

As far as I know, gasoline cannot be stretched. If you're miles from home and there are no gas stations on the route, what can you do? Slow down, maybe, but you can't stretch gas by adding water, potatoes or beans. Cars can be made to run on electricity or perform more efficiently, but we haven't invented a gas stretcher yet.

Probably the best stretching device ever invented is paint thinner. Every day, the supply of paint is stretched when the amount of paint left in the bucket isn't sufficient to finish the job. Paint thinner may pale the finish, but it's a life-saver for completing the nearly-completed task. Or, if used at the very beginning, reducing the cost of the paint. But the paint job won't quite be the same, any more than adding water and carrots will help match the taste of a thicker vegetable soup.

Turn on your TV any time today or tomorrow and you will see another example of stretching. Candidates from all parties regularly stretch the truth. A half truth is like 50 percent paint and 50 percent thinner. It doesn't cover. The result is a thinner, paler truth—like thinned down soup or a thinned down paint job. If it had taste, it wouldn't taste like the real truth. Each one of us must sort that out ourselves because your taste may not be the same as mine.

We can only cut the chicken into so many pieces or thin the soup or paint so much. But as time marches on and technology advances, there are stretches that can be made and should be made. We can stretch our energy resources, not by closing down coal mines or capping oil wells, but supplementing our fossil fuel energy with renewable sources like wind and nuclear energy. That's not cutting the chicken into smaller pieces, that's adding turkey to the menu. And that's not stretching the truth.