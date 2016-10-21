As Hurricane Matthew moved north earlier this month, after killing over 1,000 and displacing hundreds of thousands in Haiti, more than 2.5 million residents in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas were advised (in some cases ordered) to evacuate. Hurricane Matthew would be the strongest storm to menace the coast since Wilma in 2005.

Governor Rick Scott of Florida called the storm, "life threatening" and warned residents: "If you decide not to leave before the storm, we cannot send somebody to save you because you made a bad decision. Don't wait until you lose power. You need to leave before it's too late. We can replace property, but we can't replace lives."

Matthew hit Florida first. Airports in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Melbourne were closed. Disney World, schools and hospitals were closed. Only a few emergency medical facilities remained open. Electricity was knocked out for 1.1 million people in Florida on the first day of the storm. Storm surge waves of 11 feet were predicted for Jacksonville.

The decision of whether to evacuate your home can crush the spirit. There are a thousand issues. People rushed to grocery stores to buy cases of bottled water until the stores ran out. While bridges linking the barrier islands to the mainland were closing, folks were still in the grocery stores buying bread, peanut butter, soup and batteries. Others were hurrying to gas stations to fill up while there was still gas. Some stations were raising their prices to take advantage of the panic. Eventually, some ran out.

Think of all the unanswered questions. How far do we run? Do we have friends or relatives who will take us in? How much will hotels and motels raise their prices? Can we afford this? How long will we have to stay away? What do we take in case our home is totally wiped out? Should we board up the windows? What about our pets? Will burglars break in while we're gone? Will we get held up in traffic jams? What if I get a heart attack in the middle of all this?

Governors and President Obama declared states of emergency and some shelters were open. Curfews were declared in a few places to keep motorists off the highways. National Guard troops were sent in to help manage the massive emergency.

Some opted to hang in there and refused to vacate. It's not easy to lock your doors and drive away from your home and everything you own, so they hunkered and prayed. Others loaded up with alcohol and invited their friends to join them in drinking and partying through the storm. How they all made out, we will probably learn later.

If we care about our fellow human beings, it's impossible not to sympathize with those who had to make the excruciating decision whether they would evacuate or risk it all and stay. Courage was required for either choice. Hurricane Matthew was no time for the faint hearted.